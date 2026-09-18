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  • /Tata Group shares fall up to 8% amid corporate feud over N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group shares fall up to 8% amid corporate feud over N Chandrasekaran

Shares of Tata Group-backed companies came under heavy selling pressure on Friday amid uncertainty following corporate feud over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman with Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment Corporation scrips falling up to 8 per cent in early deals. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Tata Group shares fall up to 8% amid corporate feud over N Chandrasekaran

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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