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  • /Tata Sons board backs 5-year extension for Chandrasekaran, approves listing

Tata Sons board backs 5-year extension for Chandrasekaran, approves listing

Chandrasekaran -- who has led Tata Sons since February 2017 -- was reappointed for a second five-year term in 2022, scheduled to end on February 20, 2027. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Tata Sons board backs 5-year extension for Chandrasekaran, approves listing

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tata Sons board backs 5-year extension for Chandrasekaran, approves listing
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