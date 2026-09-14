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Tata Sons board likely to meet this week amid succession concerns, governance impasse

The RBI decision revived the question of a potential listing for Tata Sons, which had sought de-registration after becoming debt‑free to avoid the listing requirement that applies to upper‑layer non‑banking financial companies.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Tata Sons board likely to meet this week amid succession concerns, governance impasse

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tata Sons board likely to meet this week amid succession concerns, governance impasse
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