/Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran steps down; but to complete term till February 2027: Reports

New Delhi: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has stepped down from his position. However, he will continue with his role, since his current term as chairman runs until February 2027, as per media reports.
Chandrasekaran’s resignation matter was widely speculated, with media reports hinting at the possibility of his stepping down before the conglomerate's annual general meeting (AGM). The move follows days of uncertainty around his reappointment as a director amidst disagreements within the Tata group, as per multiple media reports.
Chandrasekaran joined the Tata group in 1987 and became chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services in 2009 before taking over as chairman of Tata Sons in 2017.
An IANS Reports had earlier said that Chandrasekaran is weighing the option of resigning rather than allowing his future as chairman to be decided at what could become a contentious shareholder vote.
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Shareholders are scheduled to vote on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director at the August 18 AGM, according to the company's notice.
IANS has reported that the uncertainty follows differences between Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts which is the principal shareholder in Tata Sons.
The Tata Sons board in February deferred a decision on Chandrasekaran's reappointment as chairman after Noel Tata raised concerns regarding the performance of some of the group's newer businesses, according to the reports.
They further highlighted that Noel Tata opposed the reappointment move, prompting the board to postpone a decision on Chandrasekaran's continuation as chairman.
Following this, stocks of several Tata Group-backed firms witnessed selling pressure, declining by up to 1 percent on Wednesday in late morning trade.
Tata Consumer Products shares declined 1.6 percent to 1,057.50 apiece on the NSE, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also declined 3.86 percent to Rs 2,351.20 on the exchange.
Similarly, Titan Company's shares were trading 1.85 percent lower at 5,033.30 and Tata Power Company shares fell 1.41 percent to Rs 374.65.
With INS Inputs
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