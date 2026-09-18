Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Tata Trusts asks Tata Sons to explore options other than listing to save Tata model

Tata Trusts asks Tata Sons to explore options other than listing to save Tata model

Tata Trusts Chairman Noel N. Tata, at the Tata Sons Board meeting held on Thursday, reiterated the position that Tata Trusts have not agreed to the listing of Tata Sons and the century-old structure of Tata Sons and the Tata Group should be preserved, according to a trusts statement. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:13 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:13 AM IST
Tata Trusts asks Tata Sons to explore options other than listing to save Tata model

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Noel Tata proposes Rs 25,000-crore buyout plan to provide liquidity to SP Group
2
3
4
5