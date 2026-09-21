Tata Trusts fires fresh salvo on Chandrasekaran, listing issues

It further stated that Tata Sons is not at liberty to take this position, because it has already taken the opposite one and won in the Supreme Court. In the proceedings arising out of the removal of Mr Cyrus Mistry, Tata Sons defended these rights as a legitimate protection agreed between the shareholders, and it argued that far from being oppressive, they were in truth the Trusts' entitlement as a majority shareholder. The Supreme Court of India accepted the Company's case and set aside the finding that these Articles were oppressive, the statement points out.