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Tata Trusts fires fresh salvo on Chandrasekaran, listing issues

There are two Tata Trusts nominees on the Board of Tata Sons. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:17 AM IST
Tata Trusts fires fresh salvo on Chandrasekaran, listing issues

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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