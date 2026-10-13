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Tata Trusts gets extension till Oct 19 to reply to governance complaint

Earlier in October, senior trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust accused fellow trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh of undermining board resolutions and breaching fiduciary duties by publicly supporting listing of Tata Sons, reports said.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Tata Trusts gets extension till Oct 19 to reply to governance complaint

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tata Trusts gets extension till Oct 19 to reply to governance complaint
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