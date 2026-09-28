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Tata Trusts propose merging TESS and TCE with Tata Sons to opt out of listing

The proposed strategic reorganisation of the business and operations of the TSPL is not a new pathway, as TSPL has, for almost 80 years out of its 100-year existence, always had operating businesses and operating revenues, which enabled it to fund its other, newer business ventures, according to a Tata Trusts statement issued on Monday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
Tata Trusts propose merging TESS and TCE with Tata Sons to opt out of listing

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tata Trusts propose merging TESS and TCE with Tata Sons to opt out of listing
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