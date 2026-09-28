/Tata Trusts propose merging TESS and TCE with Tata Sons to opt out of listing

It further contended that the amalgamated entity, arising out of the merger of the TESS and the TCE with the TSPL, shall have, as of March 31, 2026: "Operating revenues of INR 105,043 crore, far in excess of its income from financial assets (INR 40,072 crore) constituting 64.3 per cent of the total income of the amalgamated entity; Will not meet the 'principal business criteria' of an NBFC; and will also not meet the conditions applicable to a CIC (Net Assets aggregating INR 200,158 crore, out of which investment in Group Companies shall be INR 177,120 crore representing less than 90 per cent of the aggregate net assets of the resultant entity)".