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Tata Trusts to form selection panel to find next Tata Sons chairman ahead of Chandrasekaran's exit

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) -- the principal shareholder in Tata Sons through Tata Trusts -- said its trustees have passed a resolution to constitute a Selection Committee that will recommend a successor in accordance with the Tata Sons Articles of Association.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Tata Trusts to form selection panel to find next Tata Sons chairman ahead of Chandrasekaran's exit

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tata Trusts to form selection panel to find next Tata Sons chairman ahead of Chandrasekaran's exit
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