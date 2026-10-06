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  • /Tata Trusts trustees accuse Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh of undermining board resolutions

Tata Trusts trustees accuse Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh of undermining board resolutions

The trustees said keeping Tata Sons unlisted had been the settled position of the Trusts and the company for years.

Published: Oct 06, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
Tata Trusts trustees accuse Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh of undermining board resolutions

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Tata Trusts trustees accuse Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh of undermining board resolutions
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