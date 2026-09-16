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  • /Tax commentary must reach policy processes, public at large: FM Sitharaman

Tax commentary must reach policy processes, public at large: FM Sitharaman

Speaking at the 8th International Tax Conference of ITRAF in Bengaluru, Karnataka, FM Sitharaman said the organisation’s high-quality commentary on international taxation should reach policymakers as well as the wider public.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
Tax commentary must reach policy processes, public at large: FM Sitharaman

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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