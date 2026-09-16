/Tax commentary must reach policy processes, public at large: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday urged the Indian Tax Research and Advisory Foundation (ITRAF) to move beyond its traditionally quiet contributions to international taxation and make its expertise more visible in policy processes and public discourse.
Speaking at the 8th International Tax Conference of ITRAF in Bengaluru, Karnataka, FM Sitharaman said the organisation’s high-quality commentary on international taxation should reach policymakers as well as the wider public.
“My first submission to ITRAF is a simple one. You have so far contributed quietly and I would now urge you to contribute visibly,” FM Sitharaman said.
The finance minister said the commentary produced by ITRAF was of high quality and already reached professionals in the field, but stressed that its work should also have a greater presence in policy discussions and among the public at large.
"You have so far contributed quietly and I would now urge you to contribute visibly, because I understand that the commentary you produce is of high quality and it reaches the profession, but it should also reach the policy processes and it should reach the public at large," FM Sitharaman added.
Highlighting the composition and credentials of ITRAF, FM Sitharaman said the organisation includes former Chief Financial Officers and tax heads of some of India’s largest technology companies, Senior Advocates, partners of leading professional firms and academicians who have taught generations of tax practitioners.
“These are stalwarts of the field,” she said, noting that they have contributed to commentary on international taxation “quietly and consistently” for a decade.
FM Sitharaman also highlighted ITRAF’s body of published work, saying the foundation has brought out seven volumes, with forewords contributed by some of the most respected names in international taxation globally.
The minister further pointed to ITRAF’s international engagement, noting that its conferences have been held in collaboration with institutions in The Hague, the London School of Economics and the Chartered Institute of Taxation in London.
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