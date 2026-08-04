Taxation and Other Laws Bill aims to woo more FDI, boost manufacturing

In order to make it easier to bring fund managers to India, the Bill sharply cuts down the list of eligibility conditions they have to meet, keeping only what is essential to prevent misuse and round tripping of money by Indian residents. It provides for fund managers to relocate to India without the foreign fund being treated as doing business in India. The Bill also restores the tax exemption for investors in business trusts (REITs and InvITs) to boost investments in real estate and infrastructure through operating companies. Besides, it eases rules for data centres to woo foreign cloud companies in order to help India build large "AI data cities" and attract significant investment into them, the official said.