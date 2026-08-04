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Taxation and Other Laws Bill aims to woo more FDI, boost manufacturing

The Bill seeks to woo global investment funds, cloud businesses and infrastructure investors to route more of their activity through the country. 

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Taxation and Other Laws Bill aims to woo more FDI, boost manufacturing

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