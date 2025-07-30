TCS CEO’s Rs 26,00,00,000 Salary In Spotlight Amid Mass Layoff Plan Affecting 12,000 Employees

New Delhi: The spotlight is now on the top executives of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) after the company announced plans to lay off over 12,000 employees from its global workforce. As discussions grow around the necessity of these job cuts, reports also suggest a likely freeze on salary hikes for the remaining staff. Meanwhile, TCS’s latest annual report reveals that CEO K Krithivasan and other top leaders took home salaries in crores during the financial year ending March 2025.

Layoffs to Impact Thousands

TCS has announced that around 2 per cent of its workforce of roughly 12,000 employees will be let go in the financial year 2025-26. The layoffs are expected to mainly affect mid- and senior-level staff.

CEO’s Pay Under Scrutiny

TCS’s layoff announcement has sparked fresh debate around executive compensation, with many questioning CEO K Krithivasan’s salary at a time when thousands are set to lose their jobs. According to CNBC, Krithivasan earned Rs 26.52 crore in FY25—including a base salary of Rs 1.39 crore, Rs 2.12 crore in benefits and allowances, and Rs 23 crore as commission. The growing gap between top leadership pay and workforce cuts has raised concerns over corporate accountability.

TCS Explains Layoffs: It’s About Skills, Not Costs

Addressing concerns around the recent layoffs, TCS CEO Krithivasan told Moneycontrol that the decision wasn’t driven by financial pressures. “Layoffs are driven by where there is a skill mismatch or where we think we have not been able to deploy someone,” he said. Krithivasan added that the company is focusing on becoming “future-ready” and adapting to changing business demands.