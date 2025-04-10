TCS Clocks Nearly 2% Drop In Q4 Profit, Announces Rs 30 Final Dividend

New Delhi: India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday reported a 1.68 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12,293 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY25). The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12,502 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24). On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company’s net profit was down 1.3 per cent, according to its stock exchange filing.

However, TCS announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for FY25. This adds to the Rs 96 the company had already paid earlier in the fiscal year through three interim dividends and one special dividend. “With this, the total shareholder payout for FY25 stands at a massive Rs 44,962 crore,” the company said in its filing.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each. The dividend, subject to shareholder approval at the 30th Annual General Meeting, will be paid or dispatched within five days after the AGM concludes,” TCS said in its filing.

The company's revenue, however, showed positive growth. TCS recorded a 5.3 per cent increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 64,479 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 61,237 crore a year ago. For the full financial year, TCS earned revenues of Rs 2,55,324 crore, a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise. Net profit for the year came in at Rs 48,553 crore.

“TCS also achieved a major milestone by crossing $30 billion in annual revenues,” the company added in its regulatory filing. TCS reported a net margin of 19 per cent for the March quarter and bagged deals worth $12.2 billion, resulting in a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.6 times.

Before the results were announced, TCS shares closed 1.64 per cent lower on April 9 at Rs 3,239 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Indian equity market was closed on Thursday in observance of Mahavir Jayanti.