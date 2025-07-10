TCS Dividend Of Rs 11 Per Share Declared, Check Record Date

New Delhi: The Board of TCS approved interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, the IT major said in a regulatory filing.

"We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company," TCS has said.

TCS Dividend Record Date

The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025, to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, which is the Record Date, fixed for the purpose.