TCS Employee Says He Got Physically Assaulted By HR When Asked For Severance After Termination; Harrowing Ordeal Goes Viral On Reddit

New Delhi: A former Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee has alleged that he was physically assaulted by the HR team when he requested severance compensation following an abrupt termination. According to the employee, the termination was carried out without any reason. He has reportedly filed a formal police complaint regarding the alleged assault.

The former TCS employee took to Reddit to share his ordeal, sparking a heated discussion around the treatment of employees by HR teams in big companies. His post quickly became viral, sparking a heated debate on social media. The episode has drawn attention to a deeper and alarming problem of mistreatment and alleged physical assault of employees in top companies when they demand what is rightfully owed to them after years of dedicated service.

The employee shared his post on Reddit with the title "Got terminated by TCS, then assaulted by HR when I asked about severance – what should I do?" In the post, the employee describes the whole incident that happened to him at TCS Yamuna Office, Noida on September 19, 2025. "I was suddenly terminated and wanted to know 3 simple things: On what grounds was I terminated. If TCS will give severance pay (they announced in media they would). What the process is for separation (like returning laptop, etc.)," he wrote.

The employee said that he visited the office when the HR ignored his calls and emails, where he was informed that he was terminated. He alleged that the HR team tried to snatch his phone and twisted his hand while restraining him. "After emailing HR and even calling, I got no reply. By 10:30 AM my access was blocked. So I went to the office in person around 4:30 PM. When I met HR (Naresh Dash), he told me: “We won’t reply. You are terminated. Fight wherever you want.” Later, when I tried again with my phone camera on for safety, another HR (Prerna) shouted to “snatch his phone” and they physically restrained me. My right hand was twisted, I was in pain, and honestly I felt humiliated," he wrote.

The employee said that police came later and took him to Sector-168 police station where he filed a written complaint with video evidence. He said that the police even asked the HR to come to the station but they refused.

The employee said that he is stuck now with no severance, termination and physical abuse, leaving him feeling humiliated. "Now I’m stuck — no severance, no formal reply, and physical assault on top of it.

"Has anyone here dealt with similar issues in IT companies? What’s the best way to escalate — labor court, DCP, or straight to court?" he wrote.

Netizens react



The Reddit post quickly gained traction, sparking intense discussion among users. Several users advised him to share the video evidence on social media while others encouraged him to take legal action.

One user commented, "Post video and ordeal on Twitter tagging Ministry of Labour, Industries, Finance Ministry, PMO and Tata sons chairman."

"Classic case to go legal. You can milk them enough to go on the road of riches, from what you mention here," another user commented.

"It is so depressing to hear what a big company is doing, not following the Tata values. Not sure what Chandrasekhar is doing." one user commented.

One user commented, "Put the video out. Now it’s not about termination , it’s about physical harassment. Once the video goes viral , see how the company flips. The company will put everything on the HRs and fire them instead."

"Police has just made a diary entry. U need to file an FIR," commented another user.

"What are you doing with the video for two days? Post it already, demand an apology demand lakhs as compensation," commented another user.

"These MF's HR are worst kind of people, dont have any empathy, they are used to roaming free but when they have to do a little work they agitated," commented another user.