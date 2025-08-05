TCS Employee Sleeps On Footpath Over Stopped Salary, Photo Goes Viral, TCS Responds After Public Outrage

New Delhi: A Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee in Pune has caught public attention after resorting to sleeping on the sidewalk outside the company’s Sahyadri Park office to protest against unpaid salary. Images of Sourabh More, the protesting employee, quickly went viral earlier this week, prompting widespread discussion on social media and a formal response from TCS.

According to More, TCS had not paid his salary for several months. In a handwritten note placed beside him, he wrote: “I have informed HR I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath.” More said that after returning to the office on July 29, 2025, following a short leave, he found his employee ID inactive and was unable to access company systems. Despite meeting with the human resources department, and assurances that his salary would be processed, he did not receive his dues.

The situation fueled concerns over employee welfare and salary delays in India’s tech sector, sparking conversations about workers’ rights and company responsibilities.

TCS responded with a statement explaining that More’s salary was suspended because of unauthorized absence, in line with company policy. The company stated:

“This is a case of unauthorized absence where the employee has been absent from office. In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period. The employee has now reported back and requested reinstatement. We have provided him accommodation for now and are supporting him in addressing his situation in a fair and constructive manner,” a spokesperson for TCS told HT.com.

TCS confirmed that More is no longer staying outside the office and that the company is assisting him as he works to resolve his situation.