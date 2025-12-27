TCS Q3 Results 2026: When Will December Quarter Results Be Announced? Record Date Explained

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services firm, has announced the schedule for declaring its December quarter financial results. The company shared the update through a regulatory filing on Wednesday, December 24.

According to the filing, the TCS board of directors will meet on Monday, January 12, 2026, to review and approve the company’s financial performance for the third quarter of FY26.

TCS Q3 Results 2026 Date

TCS stated that the board meeting will be held to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025.

In its filing, the company said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 12, 2026, inter alia, to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2025.”

TCS Dividend 2026

Along with the quarterly results, the board will also consider the payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26.

TCS Dividend Record Date 2026

TCS has fixed Saturday, January 17, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. Investors whose names appear in the company’s records on this date will be entitled to receive the interim dividend, subject to approval.

In the previous quarter (Q2FY26), TCS had announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share.

TCS Q2FY26 Performance Snapshot

For the September quarter (Q2FY26), TCS reported a 2.4% year-on-year increase in revenue, which stood at ₹65,799 crore. Growth was primarily driven by the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, which contributes nearly one-third of the company’s total revenue and posted a 1% rise.

However, revenues from the consumer, healthcare, and manufacturing segments declined by 2.9%, 2.2%, and 1.1%, respectively.

On the profitability front, consolidated net profit rose 1.4% to ₹2,075 crore, though it fell short of analysts’ expectations due to higher severance-related costs.

Investors will now closely watch the January 12 board meeting for insights into TCS’s Q3 performance and the interim dividend announcement.

