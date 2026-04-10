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NewsBusinessEconomyTCS announces salary hike across all grades, revised pay effective from 1 April 2026
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES

TCS announces salary hike across all grades, revised pay effective from 1 April 2026

TCS reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26). 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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TCS announces salary hike across all grades, revised pay effective from 1 April 2026

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its annual salary increases across all grades. The latest hikes will be implemented from 1 April 2026.
 
“We are pleased to implement annual salary increases across all grades effective 1st April. In Q4, we continued to invest in a future‑ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires. Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as we align closely with our evolving needs," Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer said.

TCS reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26). 

The major IT player had posted a profit of Rs 13,718 crore, compared to Rs 12,224 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY25), according to its exchange filing.

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The IT major’s consolidated revenue from operations also saw healthy growth, increasing 9.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 70,698 crore, compared to Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25.

“We are pleased to report the third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, supported by three mega deals and a $12 billion TCV, underscoring the strength of our five pillar strategy and our AI led positioning across services. It is equally encouraging that this momentum was broad based across major markets and most industries. While the macro-economic headwinds continue, we see sustained customer conviction in technology investments, which positions us well for the opportunities ahead,” K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said. 

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