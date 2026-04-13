TCS suspends employees in Nashik case, reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on harassment

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services on Sunday said it has suspended employees under investigation in connection with the Nashik case and is fully cooperating with authorities.

The IT major reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on harassment and coercion, stating that further action will be based on the outcome of the ongoing inquiry.

The India’s largest IT services exporter has come under scrutiny after multiple FIRs were registered over alleged incidents of sexual harassment and religious conversion at its Nashik unit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports, a total of nine FIRs have been filed in connection with the case. The controversy began in March when a woman accused a colleague of maintaining a physical relationship with her on the false promise of marriage.

During the course of the investigation, the police uncovered additional complaints, leading to eight more FIRs related to similar allegations.

The company has responded by reiterating its “zero-tolerance” policy towards any form of harassment or coercion.

In an official statement, TCS said it acted swiftly after becoming aware of the matter. The employees under investigation have been suspended, and the company confirmed it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities.

It added that further action will depend on the outcome of the ongoing probe.

So far, at least six employees have been arrested in connection with the case. The arrests were made based on intelligence inputs received by the Nashik Police Commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has taken note of the developments, calling the matter “very serious.” He also commended the Nashik police for their prompt response.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to carry out a detailed probe. The police are also questioning a human resources official based in Pune.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to take further action based on the findings of the SIT.