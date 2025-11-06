TCS Techie Gets Increment Of Rs 422 Per Month After Working 4 Years; Redditt Post Shocks Netizens

New Delhi: A TCS employee has claimed in a social media post that he has received a Rs 422 per month increment as an appraisal for the current year after serving at the company for more than four years. The post has received widespread response on social media with many expressing sadness at workplace toxicity.

Sharing his post on Reddit the user titled it, "TCS Gave Me a Rs 422 pm Hike After 4 Year, My Nightmare of Toxicity, Peanuts Pay and Why I am Finally Breaking Free". In the post the user said he joined TCS in 2021 and had been there for 4 long years adding, "That is the result of my own bad decisions."

He started in a support project where the "managers barked orders like rabid dogs, day in and day out. Zero learning, zero growth, just endless shouting and soul crushing micromanagement." The user said that he prays that "karma catches up to those higher ups and gives them a taste of their own medicine."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The user claimed that TCS is giving out peanuts in a world where IT professionals are leaving for jobs that pay double or triple as much. He claimed that this year his raise is a "whopping 422 Rs per month" which has come six months late.

The user has urged everyone working at TCS or in a similar position to "know your worth". The user cautioned that "Life is too short for this crap. And to the freshers reading this, do your research before signing on, do not make my mistakes."

Netizens Reaction



The post received widespread response from social media users with many sharing their personal experiences of working in TCS and getting lower hikes.

One user said, "I left TCS realized after 7 years. Worst increment Now the scary part is it is not a secure job anymore in TCS."

Another user commented, "I work at TCS and I got 0 hike this year. Copy paste compensation letter from previous year. No promotion and significant increment except the peanuts. The worst decision to join this organisation with the lucrative TCS digital tag. They give you all outdated stack to work on, that you eventually you start to hate working in IT."

One user said, "Switch is the best way in IT, they are just good for starting career and going abroad,not for salary , switch asap. I did in 3.5 years still regret lost 1.5 years"

"I give any company 2 chances. If I get less than 12 pc hike both times, I switch. If I get less than 8 pc hike even once, I am certainly switching within 3 months." said one user.

One user commented, "That's sad, even I'm facing same issue very low hikes for me also despite over 4 years of experience...need to switch now."