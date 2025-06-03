Techie Shares His Salary Skyrocketed From Rs 6 LPA To A Promised Rs 18 LPA In A Month Before Falling To ZERO

New Delhi: A full-stack developer has posted on Reddit about his tumultuous work experience, describing how the pay skyrocketed from Rs 6 LPA to a promised Rs 18 LPA in a month before falling to zero. The developer is now jobless and must resume the demanding job search. To the employee, "it's been a tough pill to swallow, going from that high to this low so quickly". This story serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the tech industry.

The developer has 1.6 years of experience at an Indian startup and the big break came with a contract offer of 18 LPA from a US startup. "I was a full-stack dev at an Indian startup, grinding at 6 LPA. Learned a ton, and after a lot of effort, landed a contract offer from a very early-stage US-based startup that looked like a dream – promising around 18 LPA," the Reddit post shared by the employee read.

Right before the official start date, the employee received news from the company informing that due to a sudden change in business needs, the offer had to be revoked. "Everything seemed set. I put in my papers at my old job, went through all the onboarding formalities with the new US startup, and served my notice period. But just as I was ready to officially start, they hit me with the news: due to sudden internal restructuring and unforeseen changes in their needs (which I very much suspect translates to they found some other candidate as I could see a new person join their slack before I was hit with the mail but again I'm not entirely sure), they had to revoke my offer," the Reddit post read.

The startup offered 15 days’ pay as a gesture, but it was poor consolation. "They did offer to pay for 15 days as a gesture, which I appreciate, but it doesn't change the fact that I'm now unexpectedly unemployed," the Reddit post read.

The developer is currently jobless and must resume the difficult job search process. "Trying to apply like a freak and getting literally no callbacks and it's been a tough pill to swallow, going from that high to this low so quickly," the Reddit post read.

Netizens react



The Reddit post shared by the developer received sympathy from users, with many saying that there would be better opportunities since the developer has all the necessary skills.

One user said, "This is a bad situation. Those companies should be sued but the government is not doing enough."

"Always do a thorough research before joining a company which offers impeccable pay raise from your last CTC especially startups. All the best for your journey mate," said another user.

"It's okay, you've got the necessary skills so you'll make it. Don't worry!" said one user.

"Maybe connect with previous employer," said one user.

"This post should be a reminder to people who hesitate to ditch companies after they get better offers becoming emotional," said one user.