‘Terminated For Taking Leave’: Indian Employee Fired During Notice Period For Taking Leave

New Delhi: No one wants to work in a toxic environment as a healthy workplace is essential for personal and professional well-being. Recently, an employee who had resigned due to a toxic work culture and excessive unpaid overtime faced an unexpected termination during their notice period after taking a few leaves.

To make matters worse, the company informed them they would not receive a relieving letter. In search of guidance, the employee, known as oreki791 on Reddit, turned to the platform to share their experience and seek advice on how to obtain their experience letter.

"I was in my notice period at this company, which I joined two months ago. I resigned due to the toxic environment and the excessive unpaid overtime. After taking a few leaves during my notice period, HR called to inform me that the company had decided to terminate me and would not be providing a relieving letter," the employee shared in Reddit's "developersIndia" community.

They further asked, "Is there anything I can do to get that experience letter? They had given me a 200% salary hike, and without it, my current CTC will drop significantly, which will affect me when I'm looking for a new job."

The post quickly gained attention, with many users offering advice and sharing their own experiences.

One user commented, "This happened to my colleague. Don't lie to your next employer about it. Get everything in writing. Don’t hesitate to spend 50k on a really good lawyer."

Another user suggested, "Tell HR they can’t withhold the relieving letter. While they don’t have to provide a recommendation, they should at least give you the start and end date of your employment."