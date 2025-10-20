Tesla CEO Elon Musk Extends Diwali Greetings

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday extended Diwali greetings to Indians and millions of people celebrating the festival of lights across the world.

Musk reposted a Diwali greeting on the social media platform X, saying “Happy Diwali”, while tagging a post from his company's subsidiary Tesla India, saying, “Wishing you an electrifying and safe Diwali.”

Musk on October 2 became the world’s first person ever to reach a net worth of $500 billion, followed by Oracle’s Larry Ellison at a distant second. According to Forbes' billionaires index, Musk’s net worth stood at $500.1 billion on October 2.

His feat came as Tesla shares rose over 14 per cent so far this year, closing 3.3 per cent higher on Wednesday (US time), adding more than $6 billion to Musk’s wealth.

Musk’s AI startup xAI was valued at $75 billion (as of July). xAI was targeting a $200 billion valuation after a fundraise, although Musk said the company was not raising capital at that time.

Meanwhile, Tesla has started delivering standard Model Y to its customers in India, while the delivery of the Long Range variant is going to commence soon.

The electric vehicle maker has announced that the new Model Y owners will be provided with a complimentary Wall Connector, allowing convenient installation in their parking space for easy home charging. The Model Y is available at a starting price tag of Rs 59.89 lakh.

In August, Tesla inaugurated its first showroom in the National Capital Region (NCR) at the Worldmark 3 complex in Aerocity, marking the electric carmaker’s second retail location in India (after Mumbai).

Several other global tech industry leaders also extended their Diwali wishes during the day. Apple CEO Tim Cook shared wishes along with sharing an image taken by an Indian photographer with an iPhone 17 Pro Max. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also extended his greetings for the festival of lights.