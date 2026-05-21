The media revolution: How Essel Group changed Indian television forever

New Delhi: Before 1992, Indian television meant Doordarshan. There was no alternative. Television in India was once centred around a single dominant broadcaster, with limited entertainment and news options for audiences. Then on October 2, 1992, the Essel Group launched Zee TV — India's first private Hindi satellite channel — and nothing about Indian television was ever the same again.

The man behind it was Dr Subhash Chandra. He did not come from media. His business background was in the grain trade and packaging. But he saw something others missed: Indian audiences were hungry for entertainment in their own language, produced outside the walls of government broadcasting. Satellite technology was arriving. India was opening its economy. The timing, as it turned out, was perfect.

Zee TV connected immediately with middle-class households. The programming felt different from Doordarshan — more commercial, more varied, more tuned to what ordinary viewers actually wanted to watch. Advertisers noticed. Private television, which had no proven business model in India at the time, suddenly had one.

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That commercial success changed everything downstream. Once Zee demonstrated that advertising-supported private broadcasting worked in India, the doors opened. Star, Sony, and dozens of regional networks followed. The state broadcasting monopoly did not collapse overnight, but it never recovered its dominance.

The Essel Group did not stop at content. Through Siti Networks, it built cable television distribution infrastructure across Indian cities and towns through the 1990s and early 2000s — the physical pipelines that actually carried satellite television into people's homes. Without distribution, content is irrelevant. The group understood this and invested accordingly.

The next leap came with Dish TV — India's first direct-to-home satellite television service. DTH was significant not just as a technology upgrade but as a geographic one. Cable infrastructure was weak or nonexistent in smaller towns and rural areas. DTH bypassed that problem entirely, carrying satellite television directly to households that cable had never reached. It extended the television revolution from cities into the rest of the country.

On the news side, Zee News became one of India's first major private news broadcasters. Before private news television, political coverage and breaking news came through government-controlled channels. Zee News introduced competition into that space — a more aggressive, commercially driven news environment that permanently changed how Indians followed politics and current events.

Zee also moved early on international expansion. Long before most Indian broadcasters thought globally, Zee was building a presence in the UK, Middle East, North America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. For the Indian diaspora, Zee channels became the primary connection to Hindi serials, films, and news from home. It was one of the earliest examples of an Indian media company treating its global audience as a serious market rather than an afterthought.

Dr Subhash Chandra's broader business story — from grain trading to packaging to media to infrastructure — is unusual. But his most consequential decision, by a wide margin, was the one to launch a private television channel in a country where private television did not yet legally or commercially exist in any meaningful form.

India today has hundreds of television channels, multiple DTH platforms, and a streaming industry that competes with global players. The country is one of the world's largest and most crowded broadcasting markets. That entire ecosystem has a starting point, and the starting point is October 2, 1992 — the day Zee TV went on air and the government's grip on what India watched began to loosen.