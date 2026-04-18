The more efficiently you use AI at work, the more work you will be given and that is not a coincidence

New Delhi: When artificial intelligence tools began entering workplaces a few years ago, the sales pitch was irresistible. Let the machine handle the repetitive stuff — drafting routine emails, summarising long documents, debugging code — and workers would finally have time to think, create, and breathe. More value. Less grind.

That promise has now run headfirst into reality. And the data from some of the largest studies ever conducted on AI's actual impact in the workplace tells a very different story. AI is not reducing the amount of work people do. In most cases, it is making work heavier, faster, more fragmented, and more exhausting.

The Wall Street Journal, citing new research from workforce analytics company ActivTrak, reported in March 2026 that AI is increasing the speed, density, and complexity of work rather than reducing it. That analysis — one of the biggest studies of its kind ever conducted — tracked the digital work activity of 164,000 workers across more than 1,000 employers, covering 443 million hours of work, for 180 days before and after they started using AI tools.

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The findings were stark. Workers who adopted AI saw time spent on email and messaging more than double. Business management tool usage jumped 94 percent. Time on chat platforms climbed by 145 percent. And the one category you would most hope AI would protect — deep, focused, uninterrupted work, the kind needed for real thinking and complex problem-solving — actually fell by nine percent.

"The data is unambiguous," as Fortune summarised it. "AI does not reduce workloads."

The academic evidence: an eight-month study inside a real company

The most rigorous evidence comes from a study published in the Harvard Business Review in February 2026, authored by Aruna Ranganathan, Associate Professor of Management at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, and PhD researcher Xingqi Maggie Ye.

Their research tracked roughly 200 employees at a US-based technology company over eight months. Researchers observed workers in person two days a week, tracked internal work channels, and conducted more than 40 interviews across engineering, product design, research, and operations. AI use was not mandatory — the company simply provided enterprise AI subscriptions and let workers choose.

The conclusion, published in the Harvard Business Review, was direct: "AI doesn't reduce work — it intensifies it."

Ranganathan and Ye identified three specific ways this happened.

The first was task expansion. When AI tools made previously difficult or unfamiliar work feel accessible, workers started crossing professional boundaries. Product managers began writing code. Designers started building functional prototypes. Researchers absorbed engineering tasks. Because AI made these things feel manageable, workers took them on themselves rather than passing them to specialists — effectively doing more roles without being hired into more roles. Work expanded because the ceiling on what any one person could attempt had risen.

The second was pace acceleration. Workers moved faster on everything. Not just the tasks AI was helping with — but all tasks. The sense of momentum that AI generates is, it turns out, contagious. Finishing something quickly creates the psychological urge to immediately start the next thing. Researchers noted that AI makes additional tasks feel easy and accessible, creating a sense of forward motion that is genuinely hard to resist. You complete one deliverable and immediately feel capable of taking on three more.

The third was time extension. Workers logged more hours overall — not fewer. They worked earlier in the morning and later at night, often voluntarily, because AI tools made it feel productive to keep going. The study noted a crucial phrase: workload creep can look like productivity at first, and then gradually becomes the new baseline. Once you demonstrate you can do more, the expectation shifts. What was a bonus output becomes a standard output. And the cycle begins again.

What "work creep" actually means in plain terms

The most important concept to understand here is what the researchers and analysts call work creep. It is simple once you see it.

Before AI: a marketing team spends a week building a campaign presentation. That is the expected output. One week, one presentation.

After AI: the same team builds the same presentation in two days. The efficiency gain is real. But the organisation does not give the team three days off. It expects two more presentations in the remaining time. Or a different project. Or a faster turnaround on the next brief. The efficiency gain never reaches the worker as rest or breathing room. It gets immediately reinvested as higher output expectations.

As Gabriela Mauch, a researcher at ActivTrak, explained to the Wall Street Journal: "It's not that AI doesn't create efficiency. It's that the capacity it frees up immediately gets repurposed into doing other work."

The irony, as one analysis put it, is brutal. The tool that was supposed to free your mind may actually be colonising it.

AI agents make the problem worse in a specific way

Traditional AI tools — chatbots, code assistants, document summarisers — expand tasks by making individual steps faster. But the newer generation of AI agents, which can plan and execute multi-step tasks autonomously, create a different and more insidious problem.

They suggest expansions. They do not just help you complete what you planned. They ask: "Do you want me to consider this angle too?" They layer on five additional considerations you had not originally thought of. They offer to research a related question, generate a follow-up slide, or map out a risk you had not identified. Before you realise what has happened, a task you estimated at 30 minutes has become a two-hour deep dive — and it felt efficient the entire time.

The Wall Street Journal's reporting highlighted this dynamic specifically: AI agents expand the scope of tasks rather than just accelerating their completion. Every interaction becomes an invitation to do more.

The deep work problem: the most important thing that is shrinking

Of all the findings in these studies, the decline in deep, focused work is the one that matters most — and gets the least attention.

Deep work is the kind of sustained, uninterrupted concentration needed to solve genuinely difficult problems, write something original, make a consequential decision, or do anything that requires holding a complex idea in your head for an extended period. It is cognitively expensive and mentally demanding. It is also where most of the actual value in knowledge work comes from.

The ActivTrak data showed that the average length of an uninterrupted work session fell by nine percent among AI users. Total focused work hours dropped by an additional two percent. The share of the working day that workers spent in genuinely deep, concentrated work fell to just 60 percent in 2025, continuing a three-year downward trend.

What AI appears to be doing is fragmenting the workday. More messages to respond to. More AI outputs to review and edit. More context switching between tasks. More short-burst activity. Less sustained thinking.

Cal Newport, the author and computer science professor who has written extensively about deep work, observed in a March 2026 analysis responding to the WSJ piece that AI tools may be replicating the same dynamic that email created in the 1990s. Email was undeniably more efficient than fax machines. But once workers had access to low-friction communication, they transformed their days into a constant back-and-forth of messages that felt productive in an abstract, activity-driven sense — but actually made everyone worse at the things that mattered.

"Are we sure we're accelerating the right parts of our jobs?" Newport asked.

AI brain fry: the mental health dimension

There is a term now circulating in tech-forward workplaces: "AI brain fry." It refers to the specific mental exhaustion that comes not just from working longer hours, but from the intensity of constant AI oversight — reviewing, correcting, prompting, and directing AI outputs while simultaneously managing the expanded scope of work those outputs create.

A 2026 study from Boston Consulting Group found that employees are overwhelmed by the mental load of monitoring AI tools, and that this oversight is worsening mental fatigue in ways that go beyond ordinary tiredness. The study also found something counterintuitive about the number of tools involved: workers using three or fewer AI tools reported improved efficiency. But among those using four or more different AI tools, self-reported productivity actually declined. Tool overload is a real and measurable phenomenon.

The UC Berkeley HBR study was even more direct in its warning. Researchers noted that over time, the pattern they observed — more tasks, faster pace, less focused concentration — leads to cognitive overload, declining decision quality, and burnout. You may appear more productive to your employer while quietly making worse decisions, missing nuance, and feeling chronically exhausted.

Fortune, in its coverage of the research, quoted the authors' concern that workers are using time that would previously have been spent on natural breaks to instead do more AI prompting. Those breaks — a walk to the kitchen, a moment to stare out of the window — are not wasted time. They are recovery. Remove them, and what looks like increased output in the short term becomes degraded performance and eventual burnout over a longer horizon.

The structural reason this keeps happening

All of this has a structural explanation that sits above individual behaviour. Organisations are not designed to bank efficiency gains as worker rest. They are designed to reinvest efficiency gains as higher output.

This is not malicious. It is simply how most organisations function. When a team demonstrates it can produce more, the expectation shifts to match. When a tool makes a task faster, the budget for that task shrinks and the remaining time fills with something else. The productivity gains from AI are real — but they flow predominantly to organisations, not to workers.

A landmark observation from the research is that the workers who showed the highest genuine productivity gains from AI — as opposed to merely appearing busier — were those who used AI tools for between seven and ten percent of their total working hours. Most workers currently use them for just one percent. The sweet spot is not maximum AI use. It is thoughtful, selective AI use.

What this means if you are a worker using AI

The research does not say stop using AI tools. It says use them intentionally, on your own terms, and with clear awareness of the work creep trap.

Document how specific tools affect your workload over time. If AI is genuinely increasing your output hours without proportional compensation, that is a legitimate concern to raise with management. Protect your deep work time actively — block it in your calendar and treat it as non-negotiable. When an AI agent suggests expanding the scope of a task, ask explicitly whether that expansion is necessary or just available.

The workers who benefit most from AI are those who use it to do the same work better — not those who use it as permission to take on more work than any one person should reasonably attempt.