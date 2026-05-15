The Rs 3 hike is just the beginning — Brace for a long, painful ride ahead

New Delhi: After days of uncertainty, oil companies in India raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 each on Friday. The government had already hinted this was coming, as the ongoing conflict in West Asia has seriously disrupted global energy supplies.

On February 28, the US and Israel carried out strikes on Iran. Iran hit back, and this led to a full-blown war across the oil-rich Gulf region. One major consequence has been the near-complete blockage of the Strait of Hormuz — an important sea route through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas passes. Iran was able to block this route because of its location along the strait.

With ships unable to pass through freely, global energy prices have shot up. India, which depends heavily on imported oil, has now felt the pressure and raised fuel prices. Experts warn this may not be the last such increase.

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Government Had Been Dropping Hints

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had hinted at a price hike on Tuesday, saying the government would need to take a call on raising fuel prices at some point. He made these remarks at a CII event in Delhi.

Before that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on Sunday, urged citizens to save energy and foreign exchange. He repeated the message on Monday. Modi asked people to carpool, use public transport, work from home, buy less gold, and cut down on foreign travel. A list called "Modi 7 Appeals" summarizing these points was widely shared on social media by government-linked accounts.

The PM framed these steps as a matter of national duty, saying the rise in crude oil prices and disruptions to global supply chains were putting serious strain on India's foreign exchange reserves.

More Hikes Could Be Coming

Many believe Friday's price rise may be just the beginning. Some feel the government could roll out further increases gradually, so that people are not hit with one large, sudden rise.

Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said on Tuesday that India must prepare for a long period of global uncertainty and avoid spending beyond its capacity. Speaking at the CII Annual Summit, he said the Prime Minister's message reflected a deeper concern about India's ability to withstand economic shocks caused by global instability and energy risks. He described the West Asia situation as "a much bigger and more complex problem than it sounds."

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Arvind Kumar, Director of Refineries at Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), said on Friday that given the global pressure, the hike was actually quite small. He added that Indian Oil's ten refineries were running at over full capacity to make sure there would be no fuel shortage at petrol pumps. He urged people to save fuel during this difficult time.

What Lies Ahead

While the government says it is doing its best to protect ordinary people from the impact of global turmoil, experts and industry leaders are warning of continued uncertainty. The PM's push to save fuel, opposition claims of more hikes coming, and warnings from financial experts all point in one direction — citizens should be prepared for more measures aimed at cutting consumption and keeping the economy stable in these troubled times.