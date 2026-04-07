The Rs 8,370 crore bet that could end India's energy problem forever

New Delhi: India has 1.4 billion people and a massive energy problem. Coal is dirty. Solar and wind are inconsistent. And conventional nuclear? India only has 1–2 percent of the world's uranium — nowhere near enough to power a nation this size.

But India has something most countries don't: 25 percent of the entire world's thorium reserves. Enough, theoretically, to power India for over 700 years.

The catch? You can't just burn thorium. It's like having a mountain of wood but no matches. You need a very specific kind of fire to get it started — and keeping that fire going is what India's entire nuclear strategy is built around.

The Three-Stage Plan

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Back in the 1950s, a brilliant physicist named Homi Bhabha laid out a three-stage nuclear roadmap. India has been executing it ever since — with extreme patience.

Stage 1 — "Make the matches"

What happens: India runs conventional nuclear reactors (called PHWRs — heavy water reactors) on natural uranium.

Natural uranium is mostly U-238, which can't sustain a chain reaction on its own. But a small fraction — U-235 — can. When U-235 splits to produce energy, the leftover U-238 absorbs neutrons and quietly transforms into something valuable: Plutonium-239.

Think of it like this: you're burning logs, and the ash turns out to be gold.

Output: Electricity and a stockpile of plutonium.

India's reactors doing this: Rajasthan, Kakrapar, Narora, and others.

India has been doing this for decades. Stage 1 is complete.



Stage 2 — "Light the thorium fire" (This just happened)

What happens: India feeds that plutonium into a new kind of reactor — a Fast Breeder Reactor — where the physics gets interesting.

Fast breeder reactors don't slow neutrons down. They let them fly fast. When Plutonium-239 splits, it releases high-speed neutrons that slam into a blanket of surrounding material — a mix of uranium-238 and thorium-232. Here's what happens to each:

U-238 hit by a fast neutron → becomes more Plutonium-239 (the reactor breeds its own fuel)

Thorium-232 hit by a fast neutron → becomes Uranium-233 (the key to Stage 3)

Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme.



The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality.



This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2026

The reactor produces more fuel than it consumes. Hence the name: breeder.

And crucially — this is the step most explainers get wrong — you don't burn thorium here. You're converting it into something that can actually be burned later. Thorium is the raw ore. U-233 is the refined fuel you get from it. The fast breeder is the refinery.

India's reactor doing this: The Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam — which just achieved criticality on April 7, 2025.

This is the reactor the West spent USD 50 billion trying to build and abandoned. The US gave up. Japan had one sodium fire in 1995 and never recovered. France, Germany, the UK — all walked away.

India spent USD 900 million and 22 years, and just got it working.

Stage 2 just began.

Stage 3 — "The 700-year engine"

What happens: India now has a supply of Uranium-233 produced from thorium in Stage 2. This U-233 is fissile — it can sustain a chain reaction.

In Stage 3 reactors (called Advanced Heavy Water Reactors), the fuel is a mixture of Thorium-232 and U-233. The U-233 starts and sustains the chain reaction. As it does, the thorium around it absorbs neutrons and converts into more U-233 — keeping the cycle going.

Think of U-233 as the pilot light. Thorium is the gas. You need the pilot light to burn the gas, and the burning gas keeps producing more pilot light.

This is the endgame. Virtually unlimited fuel from a resource India has in abundance, with very little dependence on imported uranium.

India's reactor for this: The Advanced Heavy Water Reactor — currently planned.

Stage 3 is the destination.

Why Did the West Quit?

The fast breeder technology in Stage 2 uses liquid sodium as a coolant instead of water — and sodium is terrifying to work with. It catches fire on contact with air. It explodes on contact with water. Russia's BN-600 reactor had 27 sodium leaks and 14 fires between 1980 and 1997.

For countries that could simply buy cheap uranium on the global market, the question was obvious: why bother?

For India — with almost no uranium but mountains of thorium — quitting was never an option. The difficulty wasn't a reason to stop. It was the price of admission to a 700-year energy supply that no other nation can access the same way.

What Today Means

India just activated a technology that six of the world's richest nations concluded was too difficult and too expensive. It took 22 years, cost twice the original budget, and missed deadlines repeatedly.

It also just unlocked the second stage of a 70-year plan drawn up by a scientist who died in 1966 — and never got to see any of it.

Homi Bhabha envisioned energy independence for a nation that had almost nothing to start with. Yesterday, that plan moved from theory to reality.

The reactor is alive. Stage 2 has begun.