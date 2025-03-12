'This Crash May Be Biggest In History,' Warns Robert Kiyosaki Amid Market Turmoil

New Delhi: Investor and author Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his book Rich Dad Poor Dad has issued a warning about what he calls the “biggest crash in history”. He believes the current financial downturn could be worse than the 1929 market collapse that led to the Great Depression. He claims that the “everything bubble” is now bursting, signaling tough times ahead for the global economy.

In his post, Kiyosaki urged people to remain calm and suggested that the crisis could also present an opportunity to invest in assets like real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He encouraged a steady mindset during uncertain times, stating, "Be stoic and be cool no matter how turbulent things get. I will continue to acquire real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin….on sale."

THE EVERYTHING BUBBLE is bursting. I am afraid this crash may be the biggest in history.



Germany, Japan, and America have been the engines up to now.



Unfortunately our incompetent leaders led us into a trap….giant crash.



I wrote about this crash in my book RICH DAD’s… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 11, 2025

Kiyosaki criticised the leadership in Germany, Japan, and the U.S. He blamed them for leading the economy into a crisis. He warned of a "giant crash" and referenced his book Rich Dad’s Prophecy, where he had previously predicted a major market downturn.

Trump’s recent 20 per cent tariff increase on Chinese imports along with 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico—though some are temporarily suspended–has added to the economic uncertainty. Despite the concerns, Kiyosaki warns against panic, saying, "It is normal to be disturbed and fearful...Just do not panic." He encourages investors to stay "stoic," remain alert, and see the crisis as an opportunity, advising them to keep their "eyes wide open and mouth shut."

Looking back at the 2008 financial crash, Kiyosaki recalled his approach, saying, "I waited...letting the panic and dust settle and then started to look for great real assets on sale...at deep discounts." He believes the current downturn could be a rare chance for investors, calling it "the opportunity of your lifetime." Sharing his investment strategy, he added, "I will continue to acquire real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin...on sale."