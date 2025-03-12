Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2871253https://zeenews.india.com/economy/this-crash-may-be-biggest-in-history-warns-robert-kiyosaki-amid-market-turmoil-2871253.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ROBERT KIYOSAKI

'This Crash May Be Biggest In History,' Warns Robert Kiyosaki Amid Market Turmoil

Kiyosaki urged people to remain calm and suggested that the crisis could also present an opportunity to invest in assets like real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'This Crash May Be Biggest In History,' Warns Robert Kiyosaki Amid Market Turmoil Image credit: @theRealKiyosaki/ AI Grok

New Delhi: Investor and author Robert Kiyosaki, best known for his book Rich Dad Poor Dad has issued a warning about what he calls the “biggest crash in history”. He believes the current financial downturn could be worse than the 1929 market collapse that led to the Great Depression. He claims that the “everything bubble” is now bursting, signaling tough times ahead for the global economy.

In his post, Kiyosaki urged people to remain calm and suggested that the crisis could also present an opportunity to invest in assets like real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He encouraged a steady mindset during uncertain times, stating, "Be stoic and be cool no matter how turbulent things get. I will continue to acquire real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin….on sale."

Kiyosaki criticised the leadership in Germany, Japan, and the U.S. He blamed them for leading the economy into a crisis. He warned of a "giant crash" and referenced his book Rich Dad’s Prophecy, where he had previously predicted a major market downturn.

Trump’s recent 20 per cent tariff increase on Chinese imports along with 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico—though some are temporarily suspended–has added to the economic uncertainty. Despite the concerns, Kiyosaki warns against panic, saying, "It is normal to be disturbed and fearful...Just do not panic." He encourages investors to stay "stoic," remain alert, and see the crisis as an opportunity, advising them to keep their "eyes wide open and mouth shut."

Looking back at the 2008 financial crash, Kiyosaki recalled his approach, saying, "I waited...letting the panic and dust settle and then started to look for great real assets on sale...at deep discounts." He believes the current downturn could be a rare chance for investors, calling it "the opportunity of your lifetime." Sharing his investment strategy, he added, "I will continue to acquire real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin...on sale."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK