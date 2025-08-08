This Indian CEO Offers Rs 2,00,000 Per Month Internship – Work From Home, No Degree Needed, High Schoolers Can Apply

New Delhi: Puch AI’s co-founder and CEO has announced a unique internship that offers Rs 2 lakh monthly stipend all while working from home. The opportunity is open to everyone, even high school students with no formal degree needed. Instead of a traditional application, candidates can simply comment on Bhatia’s post to showcase their skills and interest.

Work From Home Internship Up to Rs 2 Lakh

The role offers a monthly stipend of Rs 1–2 lakh and is completely remote, so there’s no need to work from an office. Puch AI’s co-founder and CEO, Bhatia, also noted that a college degree isn’t required for the job, adding, “We hired a high schooler last month.”

We're Hiring!



Join @puch_ai to build AI for a Billion+ people.



Stipend: ₹1L–2L/month

Start: Whenever you're ready

Remote

PPOs for top performers

No degree needed. We hired a high schooler last month.



Open Roles:

1. AI Engineering Intern (Full-time)

2.… — Siddharth Bhatia (@siddharthb_) August 6, 2025

What is Puch AI?

Puch AI is a startup founded by Siddharth Bhatia, a graduate of the National University of Singapore, and Arjit Jain, an IIT Bombay alumnus. Its mission is to make artificial intelligence accessible to every Indian, no matter their language or technical expertise.

In his post, Sidharth Bhatia wrote, “Comment why we should choose you and what you’d be excited to work on at Puch AI (no DMs, please).” He also invited referrals, adding, “Know someone who’s a perfect fit? Tag them. If they’re hired, you win an iPhone! (One tag per comment).”

In a postscript, he shared that Puch AI is also organising a hackathon, where winners will land an internship offer and the top 10 participants will get a direct interview with the founders. His comments section is already buzzing with job-seekers sharing their goals and past work.