THIS Indian Origin Executive Earned Jaw-Dropping Compensation Package In 2024; Not Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai

New Delhi: Indian-origin executive and Chief Financial Officer of Tesla, Vaibhav Taneja has made headlines by reportedly earning a whopping $139 million in 2024. Taneja's staggering earnings have overtaken those of well-known tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft.

Taneja benefits from rising stock price



Taneja's gargantuan salary is driven primarily by stock options and equity awards granted after his promotion. Taneja benefited from a growing stock price with shares near $250 at the time of the award. Tesla's stock reached approximately $342 in 2025. Taneja earns a base salary of $400,000. With the staggering $139 million package as reported by The Wall Street Journal, Taneja has hit the headlines as potentially receiving the highest pay as a finance chief in decades.

How Taneja surpasses the earnings of Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai?



The compensation package of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was $79.106 million in 2024. The package of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai was $10.73 million, according to the 2025 Proxy Statement of the company. On the other hand, with an astounding $139 million package, Taneja has outperformed both Nadella and Pichai.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's package



Tesla co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk is currently contesting a Delaware court decision that nullified his $56 billion compensation package that is one of the largest packages in corporate history. Musk contends that his compensation is justified considering it contributed extraordinary growth of Tesla.

About Vaibhav Taneja



Vaibhav Taneja holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University. Taneja is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Certified Public Accountant.

Taneja joined Tesla in 2017. He previously held the position of vice president of SolarCity, a solar energy company that Tesla acquired in 2016.

Taneja also serves as a director at Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. With over two decades of experience in finance and accounting, Taneja plays a crucial role in the financial strategy and global expansion of Tesla.