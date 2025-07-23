THIS Is India’s No.1 State By Per Capita Income — But The Poorest? You Won’t Believe It

New Delhi: India’s economic progress paints a mixed picture across different states. As per the provisional estimates of GDP released by National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Goa emerged as the richest and Bihar as the poorest in terms of per capita income.

Data presented by the Finance Ministry in the Lok Sabha shows a sharp income divide among states. The per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) for 2023–24, measured at constant prices, highlights significant differences in earnings across the country.

Goa Leads in Per Capita Income, Bihar Trails at the Bottom

Goa secured the top spot in per capita income for 2023-24, with earnings averaging Rs 3.57 lakh per person, according to a report by Financial Express. Sikkim followed with Rs 2.92 lakh, while Delhi, Chandigarh, and Puducherry also ranked high. In contrast, Bihar recorded the lowest per capita income at just Rs 32,227, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, highlighting the wide income gap across Indian states.

In response to a parliamentary question by MPs Giridhari Yadav and Dinesh Chandra Yadav, Minister Chaudhary highlighted a notable rise in income levels across India. “The per capita net national income at constant prices for 2024–25 stands at Rs 1,14,710,” he said, up from Rs 72,805 in 2014–15. However, he also pointed out the widening income gap among states. “The increase in per capita income varies across States and UTs,” he noted, attributing the differences to “varying levels of economic development, sectoral composition, structural disparities, and governance mechanisms.”

Top 5 States/UTs by Per Capita Income (2023–24):

- Goa – Rs 3,57,611

- Sikkim – Rs 2,92,339

- Delhi – Rs 2,71,490

- Chandigarh – Rs 2,56,912

- Puducherry – Rs 1,45,921

Bottom 3 States by Per Capita Income (2023–24):

- Bihar – Rs 32,227

- Uttar Pradesh – Rs 50,341

- Jharkhand – Rs 65,062

The data shows just how important it is to take focused steps to close the income gap between states and ensure all parts of the country grow together.