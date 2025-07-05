Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2927166https://zeenews.india.com/economy/this-tech-beats-apple-to-become-most-valuable-company-in-the-world-2927166.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
NVIDIA

This Tech Beats Apple To Become Most Valuable Company In The World

On Thursday, Nvidia compactly reached a record  request value of  USD 3.92 trillion before closing at USD 3.89 trillion, staying ahead of both Microsoft and Apple.   

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

This Tech Beats Apple To Become Most Valuable Company In The World File Photo

New Delhi: Nvidia Becomes the World’s utmost Valuable Company   Nvidia, led by Jensen Huang, has come the most  precious company in the world, beating Apple and Microsoft. On Thursday, Nvidia compactly reached a record  request value of USD 3.92 trillion before closing at USD 3.89 trillion, staying ahead of both Microsoft and Apple.   

Nvidia beats Apple’s record   Nvidia’s value compactly crossed USD3.915 trillion, beating the record Apple set on December 26, 2024. It took Nvidia just over six months to break that record. Now, Microsoft is the alternate most  precious company with a USD 3.7 trillion value, while Apple is third with USD 3.19 trillion.   

Why did Nvidia come so  precious?   According to Reuters, Nvidia’s rise is because Wall Street believes AI technology will keep growing  presto. Nvidia makes  important chips that are essential for AI, and this has made investors  veritably confident in the company.   

As Nvidia’s stock and other big tech stocks rise, people saving for  withdrawal using S&P 500  indicator  finances are now heavily invested in the future of AI.   How Nvidia is leading the AI race   Big tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, Tesla, and Amazon are rushing to  make advanced AI data centers. This is helping Nvidia, as  further companies need its technical chips to power their AI technology.   

Nvidia now makes up 7 of the S&P 500  indicator. Together, Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet  regard for 28 of the  indicator.   Nvidia’s value is bigger than some countries' stock  requests   Nvidia is now worth  further than the entire Canadian and Mexican stock  requests combined, according to Reuters data. It's also worth  further than all intimately listed companies in the UK.   The recent rise in Nvidia’s stock comes after a slow  launch to the time when investors were more  upset about tariffs and trade pressures with China than AI growth. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK