THIS Tech Giant Topped H-1B Approvals In 2024— It’s Not Infosys, TCS, Or Microsoft

The Trump administration is introducing changes to the H-1B visa program which allows U.S employers to hire skilled foreign workers for specialised roles. These updates could impact how companies recruit talent from abroad. Notably, a significant number of H-1B visa holders are from India.

According to USCIS data, Indian-origin tech companies accounted for one-fifth of all H-1B visas issued in 2024. Between April and September, 24,766 out of 130,000 H-1B visas went to these companies. Infosys led the pack with 8,140 visas, followed by TCS (5,274), HCL America (2,953), Wipro (1,634), and Tech Mahindra (1,199). Meanwhile, Amazon, led by Jeff Bezos, secured 9,265 H-1B approvals.

Top Companies with the Most H-1B Approvals in 2024

Here are the leading companies that received the highest number of H-1B visa approvals in 2024:

- Amazon – 9,265 approvals

- Infosys – 8,140 approvals

- Cognizant – 6,321 approvals

- Google – 5,364 approvals

- TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) – 5,274 approvals

- Meta – 4,844 approvals

- Microsoft – 4,725 approvals

- Apple – 3,873 approvals

- HCL America – 2,953 approvals

- IBM – 2,906 approvals

These companies continue to be among the top recruiters of skilled foreign workers under the H-1B visa program. A Pew report confirms that India remains the top country for H-1B visa recipients. In 2023, 73 per cent of approved applicants were from India, followed by China at 12 per cent. No other country accounted for more than 2 per cent of approvals. Since 2010, Indian nationals have consistently received the majority of H-1B visas.

In recent years, most approvals have been for renewals rather than new applicants. In 2024, 65 per cent of approvals (258,196 applications) were renewals, while 35 per cent (141,207 applications) were for new employment.