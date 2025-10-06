Tier 2, 3 Cities Lead Hiring Boom In September With 21% YoY Growth: Report

Bengaluru: India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities are leading the hiring surge in September, posting a 21 per cent year-on-year growth and outpacing metro markets, according to a report on Monday.

The monthly report by jobs and talent platform foundit showed that although overall hiring activity remained strong, the festive season boosted employment opportunities across consumer-facing sectors, with growth stronger than in 2024. E-commerce, hospitality, and gig roles saw the sharpest spikes.

“September’s hiring momentum reflects a powerful combination of festive demand and the structural rise of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as long-term talent hubs,” Anupama Bhimrajka, VP, Marketing, foundit.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“While metro markets continue to deliver steady growth, non-metro regions are leading the charge. This shift highlights a decentralised, diverse, and resilient employment landscape, creating opportunities for job seekers and strategic advantages for employers nationwide,” Bhimrajka added.

IT, BFSI, and media and entertainment sectors fuelled hiring in tier 1 cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. With strong demand for tech, finance, and marketing professionals, the hiring in these cities grew by 14 per cent YoY.

On the other hand, hiring in tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Surat, Nagpur, and Chandigarh grew 21 per cent YoY, boosted by e-commerce warehousing, retail expansion, customer support hubs, and festive tourism, the report said.

Across functions, sales and marketing saw the sharpest festive gains (+5 per cent YoY), followed by customer support and operations (+4 per cent YoY).

Creative and media roles also surged (+4 per cent YoY) on the back of campaigns and OTT activity, while technology and product roles held steady (+3 per cent YoY). Finance and accounting grew modestly (+2 per cent YoY), aligned with festive loan and credit activity.

Further, entry-level roles (0-3 yrs) dominated festive hiring, rising from 42 per cent share in 2024 to 45 per cent in 2025, fuelled by e-commerce and customer support demand. Senior and leadership positions also registered meaningful year-on-year growth, the report said.