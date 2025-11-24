Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988696https://zeenews.india.com/economy/time-to-buy-more-gold-silver-rich-dad-poor-dad-author-robert-kiyosakis-predicts-biggest-crash-in-history-2988696.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PERSONAL FINANCE

Time To Buy More Gold, Silver: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki's Predicts Biggest Crash In History

In a post on the social media platform X, Kiyosaki reiterated his 2013 predictions about the biggest crash in history which he claims has arrived affecting US, Europe and Asia. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Time To Buy More Gold, Silver: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki's Predicts Biggest Crash In History

New Delhi: Author of the best-selling financial book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki has claimed that the 'biggest crash in history' has arrived. However, he said that if you are prepared then this crash will make you richer.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kiyosaki reiterated his 2013 predictions about the biggest crash in history which he claims has arrived affecting US, Europe and Asia. He wrote, "Biggest crash in the history starting. In 2013 I published RICH DADs PROPHECY predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately that crash has arrived. It is not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing. AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and residential real estate crashes."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kiyosaki has urged people to increase their investment in gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum to save them in times of crisis. "Time to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026," he wrote.

Kiyosaki has looked for opportunities in this financial storm saying that if you are prepared then this crash will make you richer. "The good news is while millions will lose everything, if you are prepared, this crash will make you richer," he wrote.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tejas fighter jet crash
HAL Says Tejas Fighter Jet Crash An Isolated Occurrence; No Impact On Business
FBI Director Kash Patel
FBI Director Kash Patel Criticised For Sending SWAT Officers To Protect GF
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Updates Live: Veteran Actor And He Man Of Bollywood Dies At 89
fighter jets
Why Modern Fighter Jets Are Ditching the Co-Pilot Seat – Explained
Tamil Nadu bus accident
Tamil Nadu Bus Tragedy: 6 Dead, 50 Injured After Head-On Collision In Tenkasi
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025: Bhagyathara BT-30 Monday Draw SHORTLY
varsity jackets
Varsity Jackets That Level Up Your Everyday Style!
Technology news
Black Friday Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone Air Get Huge Discount- Read
Delhi air quality
Chilli Spray, Slogan For Hidma: What’s Cooking At Delhi's Toxic Air Protest
winter jackets
Puffer Jackets to Grab During the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!