New Delhi: Author of the best-selling financial book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki has claimed that the 'biggest crash in history' has arrived. However, he said that if you are prepared then this crash will make you richer.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kiyosaki reiterated his 2013 predictions about the biggest crash in history which he claims has arrived affecting US, Europe and Asia. He wrote, "Biggest crash in the history starting. In 2013 I published RICH DADs PROPHECY predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately that crash has arrived. It is not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing. AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and residential real estate crashes."

Kiyosaki has urged people to increase their investment in gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum to save them in times of crisis. "Time to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026," he wrote.

Kiyosaki has looked for opportunities in this financial storm saying that if you are prepared then this crash will make you richer. "The good news is while millions will lose everything, if you are prepared, this crash will make you richer," he wrote.