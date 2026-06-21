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Top-10 firms add Rs 2 lakh crore in market value

Among the top-10 firms, Bharti Airtel recorded the highest increase in market capitalisation, with its valuation rising by Rs 52,432.67 crore to Rs 11.63 lakh crore.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Top-10 firms add Rs 2 lakh crore in market value
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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