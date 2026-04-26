Top 7 firms lose over Rs 2 lakh crore in market cap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies eroded by over Rs 2 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest laggards.

The downturn came in line with a bearish trend on Dalal Street, where the Sensex plunged 1,829.33 points, or 2.33 per cent, while the Nifty declined 455.6 points, or 1.87 per cent during the week.

Market sentiment remained under pressure after two consecutive weeks of gains.

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According to market experts, the decline was driven by rising geopolitical tensions and weak earnings commentary from IT majors.

“Global developments continued to dictate market direction, particularly the uncertainty surrounding the West Asia crisis, which has kept crude oil prices elevated amid fears of supply disruptions,” he noted.

Amid this backdrop, the combined market capitalisation of seven of the top-10 firms dropped by Rs 2,05,343.06 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services saw the sharpest decline, with its valuation falling by Rs 66,699.44 crore to Rs 8,67,364.12 crore.

Reliance Industries followed closely, losing Rs 50,670.34 crore in market value to Rs 17,96,647.50 crore.

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HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 23,090.05 crore to Rs 12,08,225.48 crore, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw its market cap drop by Rs 19,670.75 crore to Rs 5,13,020.56 crore.

Bharti Airtel also witnessed a fall of Rs 19,406.59 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,05,718.62 crore.

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation slipped by Rs 14,663.27 crore to Rs 9,50,345.40 crore, and Larsen and Toubro’s valuation declined by Rs 11,142.62 crore to Rs 5,52,171.88 crore.

However, not all companies ended the week in the red. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 20,652.91 crore to reach a valuation of Rs 5,47,219.80 crore.

State Bank of India also gained Rs 19,522.76 crore, pushing its market cap to Rs 10,16,752.53 crore, while Bajaj Finance saw an increase of Rs 8,253.64 crore to Rs 5,73,690.81 crore.

Despite the weekly losses, Reliance Industries retained its position as India’s most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.