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NewsBusinessEconomyTop 8 firms add Rs 1.87 lakh crore in market value last week
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Top 8 firms add Rs 1.87 lakh crore in market value last week

The positive momentum in the broader market saw the Sensex rise by 943.29 points, or 1.21 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 302.95 points, or 1.25 per cent, during the week.

 

|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Top 8 firms add Rs 1.87 lakh crore in market value last weekCredit: IANS


New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of India’s top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 1.87 lakh crore in a holiday-shortened week. 

The positive momentum in the broader market saw the Sensex rise by 943.29 points, or 1.21 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 302.95 points, or 1.25 per cent, during the week.

Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel recorded the sharpest increase in valuation, adding Rs 58,831.52 crore to take its total market capitalisation to Rs 11,25,125.21 crore.

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Life Insurance Corporation of India also posted strong gains, with its valuation climbing Rs 27,608.62 crore to Rs 5,32,691.31 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services saw its market capitalisation rise by Rs 20,731.64 crore to Rs 9,34,063.56 crore, while Reliance Industries added Rs 20,231.05 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 18,47,317.84 crore.

Engineering major Larsen &amp; Toubro also gained significantly, with its mcap increasing by Rs 18,577.91 crore to Rs 5,63,314.50 crore.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank witnessed a rise of Rs 18,266.82 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 9,65,008.67 crore, while State Bank of India added Rs 12,599.79 crore to reach Rs 9,97,229.77 crore.

The valuation of Infosys also moved higher by Rs 10,650.1 crore to Rs 5,34,774.50 crore.

However, not all companies ended the week on a positive note. HDFC Bank saw its market capitalisation decline by Rs 16,163.04 crore to Rs 12,31,315.53 crore, while Bajaj Finance lost Rs 9,769.3 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 5,65,437.17 crore.

Despite the mixed trend, Reliance Industries retained its position as India’s most valued company, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, and LIC comprise the others in the list of the top-10 most valued firms.

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