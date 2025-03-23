Trade Tariffs: India Has Strong Advantage In High-Value Manufacturing, Exports

New Delhi: Amid the debate on trade tariffs, industry leaders on Sunday said India has a strong advantage in high-value manufacturing and this situation could actually open doors for them in exports with right policy support. Policy support like extended PLI benefits and better export incentives can help the $13 billion Indian television industry to fill global supply gaps.

The revision of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on key electronics items will also strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative and help meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious $500 billion electronics manufacturing target.

This move aims to strengthen India’s electronics manufacturing sector with mobile phones, smart LED TVs, and other devices more affordable while enhancing the country’s role in global supply chains.

“To truly make the most of it, we need to double down on infrastructure, skill development and make India a more business-friendly manufacturing hub,” said Arjun Bajaj, Director, Videotex. India’s TV market is evolving fast — bigger screens, smarter tech, and premium experiences are driving demand.

“At Videotex, we’re staying ahead by expanding our manufacturing capabilities, integrating backward processes like injection moulding, and doubling down on R&D for smarter TV solutions. Our new facility, set to be fully operational by the beginning of coming financial year, will boost both production and innovation,” Bajaj added.

The company holds nearly 90 per cent of India’s webOS Hub market and are working on deeper customisations along with bringing premium projects with this solution. Also, with introduction of its new Mini LED line-up in the market, Videotex becomes the first original design manufacturer (ODM) designing this in India.

“We’re also exploring export opportunities to take Indian-made TVs global,” said Bajaj. The large size of India’s domestic market, which reduces reliance on external demand, is expected to insulate the country from the US tariff hike, with the economy expected to maintain a growth of 6.5 per cent in FY26, global ratings agency Fitch said.

A recent Morgan Stanley report had also stated that India is the “best placed country in Asia,” amid the global uncertainty triggered by US President Donald Trump’s threat to jack up tariffs, because of the nation’s low goods exports to GDP ratio and strong fundamentals.