Tragedy At Microsoft: Who Was Pratik Pandey, Indian-Origin Engineer Found Dead In California?

New Delhi: In a deeply unsettling incident from the heart of Silicon Valley, a 35-year-old Indian-origin software engineer at Microsoft was found dead at the company’s office in Mountain View, California on August 20. Pratik Pandey, who was part of the team working on Microsoft’s Fabric product, had gone to work the previous evening and was discovered unresponsive early the next morning, according to a family member quoted by NDTV. The news has sent shockwaves through the tech community.

As loved ones mourn the heartbreaking loss, Microsoft has yet to release an official statement regarding Pratik Pandey’s passing. Remembered as a dedicated professional and a joyful person with a warm, radiant smile, Pandey was also a father to a young son. According to Bloomberg, he is survived by several family members in India.

Who was Pratik Pandey?

Originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Pratik Pandey moved to the United States over a decade ago to pursue a master’s degree in computer science at San Jose State University. Over the years, he built a strong career in the tech industry, with roles at major companies like Apple, Illumina, and Walmart Labs before joining Microsoft in 2020. On LinkedIn, he described himself as a "dedicated software engineer" with a focus on developing innovative solutions within Microsoft’s Fabric and Synapse products.

Passion for Sports

Pandey was born and raised in India, earning his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya in Bhopal in 2013. Before moving to the U.S., he spent two years working as a software engineer with companies like Newgen in Noida and John Deere in Pune. Those who knew him—both colleagues and classmates—remember him as approachable, helpful, and always passionate about sports. He especially loved soccer, a sport his family said he followed closely, along with football, cricket, and table tennis.