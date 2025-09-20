Trump Hikes H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000: THESE Companies Could Be Hit Hardest

New Delhi: The U.S. has just shaken up the tech world! The Trump administration has drastically increased the fees for H-1B visas, sending ripples through the technology sector—especially Indian IT companies. Under the new rules, companies hiring foreign professionals on H-1B visas from abroad now have to pay a staggering 100,000 dollars for each application. This change could have a big impact on Indian IT workers and other professionals planning to work in the United States.

Understanding the H-1B Visa Programme

The H-1B visa is a temporary work permit that allows U.S. companies to hire skilled professionals from abroad for specialized roles. These jobs usually require strong technical or theoretical expertise in fields like IT, engineering, mathematics, medicine, and science. The visa helps fill talent gaps in the U.S. workforce, typically granting employees an initial stay of three years, which can be extended up to six years. (Also Read: GST Rates Change Sept 22: Why You Must Check Your MRP Before Buying– All You Need To Know)

How the H-1B Visa Works

H-1B visa holders can live and work legally in the U.S. while being employed by the sponsoring company. Employers must ensure that the job requires specialized skills and that the foreign candidate has the right qualifications. Indian professionals, especially in technology and engineering, make up a large share of H-1B visa recipients.

How Much Does an H-1B Visa Cost?

H-1B visa fees were already steep, ranging from 1,700 dollars to 4,500 dollars, with the higher amount charged for expedited processing, according to CBS News. Companies usually treat these fees as part of their business expenses. But now, the cost has skyrocketed—jumping more than 22 times the previous 4,500 dollars fee, which amounts to a staggering 2,111 per cent increase. (Also Read: Indian Pharmaceutical Market Clocks 8% Growth In August: Report)

Companies Most Affected by the H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Recent federal data shows that major tech companies will feel the impact of the new H-1B visa fees the most. Amazon tops the list with 10,044 approved visas as of June 2025, followed by TCS with 5,505. Microsoft and Meta come next, with 5,189 and 5,123 approvals, respectively. Apple secured 4,202 visas, while Google received 4,181. Other companies affected include Deloitte (2,353), Infosys (2,004), Wipro (1,523), and Tech Mahindra Americas (951), according to a PTI report.