Trump Hit India With 50% Tariffs – Two Months Later, The Impact Fizzled Out; How PM Modi Turned The Tables

New Delhi: When US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, it initially sent ripples across several sectors. Imposed from August 27, 2025, the tariffs affected everything from engineering products to electronics and gems and jewellery. But within two months, India’s economy shrugged off the impact. By November, exports surged, imports eased and trade deficit witnessed a noticeable decline.

According to official data, India’s trade deficit in November fell to $24.53 billion, down from $31.93 billion a year earlier. This improvement reflects strong export performance in key sectors and reduced imports.

In comparison, October saw a trade deficit of $41.68 billion, highlighting a strong recovery. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said that November’s export growth effectively offset losses experienced in September and October due to the tariffs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India’s exports in November rose 19.37 percent, reaching $38.13 billion, while imports fell 1.88 percent to $62.66 billion. Services exports also remained robust, with shipments to the United States increasing by $1.3 billion over last year to $6.98 billion. Even under a 50% tariff, U.S. demand for Indian goods remained steady, signalling strength in bilateral trade.

Looking at the broader April-November period, India’s merchandise exports reached $292.07 billion, while imports stood at $515.21 billion. Exports to the United States climbed to $59.04 billion, up from $53.01 billion in the same period last year.

Trade with other partners also strengthened as exports to the United Arab Emirates rose to $25.49 billion and imports stood at $40.81 billion, while imports from China grew to $84.27 billion and imports from Russia fell to $40.81 billion.

The Narendra Modi government’s proactive measures, including tax cuts, export incentives and labour reforms, helped protect the Indian economy from external pressures such as the US tariffs.

By strategically managing trade and domestic policies, India maintained its export momentum and reduced vulnerability to global trade disruptions, demonstrating a clear path toward self-reliance and economic resilience.