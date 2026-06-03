Trump slashes tariffs to 15% with 85% US steel rule – how much will India gain?

New Delhi: Cutting tariffs from 25% to 15%, US President Donald Trump has announced changes in import duties on selected agricultural and industrial machinery. The revised rates will be in place until December 2027 and are aimed at lowering costs for manufacturers and farmers while also pushing the use of American steel and aluminium in international supply chains.

According to a White House statement, the move is part of an effort to reduce production costs and support domestic manufacturing and agriculture. The tariff revision also brings changes in how imported equipment is treated depending on the level of US-made steel and aluminium used in it.

Lower duties on farm and industrial equipment

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The revised structure directly impacts agricultural machinery such as combine harvesters and related equipment. The White House said the intention is to help farmers access newer technology at lower costs and make equipment purchases more affordable.

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Industrial machinery has also been included in the updated tariff list. JCB excavators, forklifts and other mobile industrial machines imported from countries that have trade agreements with the United States will now attract 15% duty instead of 25%. The change expands the range of equipment that qualifies for lower tariffs. It now covers a wider segment of machinery used in construction and manufacturing.

Steel-based incentives for further reductions

An important feature of the new policy is a special duty reduction based on the use of American metals. If a foreign manufacturer uses at least 85% US-produced steel or aluminium in its equipment, the import duty can be reduced further to 10%.

To qualify, the steel must be melted and poured within the United States, while aluminium must be smelted and cast domestically. The White House said the measure is meant to support national security goals, strengthen important industries and protect US households from risks associated with low-cost imports.

What it could mean for India

The tariff cut on agricultural and industrial machinery is expected to bring mixed outcomes for India at a time when trade negotiations between the two countries are going on.

Lower duties on US machinery could reduce costs for Indian buyers looking to import advanced equipment. This may help improve access to modern agricultural and industrial tools, which in turn could support productivity in farming and manufacturing sectors.

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At the same time, the expansion of lower-duty categories could open new commercial opportunities for Indian companies involved in industrial machinery trade. Easier access to competitively priced US equipment may also influence purchasing decisions in India’s infrastructure and farming sectors.

Limits of the benefit

Despite the tariff cuts, Indian companies may not be able to fully benefit from the changes. The 15% duty advantage is largely intended for countries with specific trade agreements with the United States.

Since India does not presently have a comprehensive free trade agreement with Washington, the extent of direct gains for Indian exporters and manufacturers is expected to be limited.

The policy is another adjustment in US trade strategy. It balances domestic industrial priorities with selective easing of import duties across important sectors.