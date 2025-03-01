Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Charge As 11th Chairman Of SEBI

New Delhi: Tuhin Kanta Pandey took charge as the 11th chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Saturday. A seasoned bureaucrat, Pandey was previously serving as the Finance Secretary and was appointed by the government to lead the capital markets regulator. His appointment, announced on Thursday, marks a significant step in Sebi's leadership as he takes on this crucial role in overseeing and regulating India’s capital markets.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey takes over from Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year tenure as Sebi chairman concluded on Friday. Buch, who is said to be unwell, was not present when Pandey arrived at the office. Dressed in a dark blue blazer and striped shirt, Pandey made his way to the Sebi headquarters in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday afternoon to officially assume his new role.//

All four Sebi whole-time members, Ashwani Bhatia, Amarjeet Singh, Ananth Narayan and Kamlesh Varshney, welcomed Pandey at the Sebi headquarters. Pandey has been appointed Sebi chairman for three years. (With PTI Inputs)