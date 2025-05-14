Turkey Learns Cost Of Siding With Pakistan; THESE Travel Agencies Suspend All Travel Packages To Turkey, Azerbaijan

New Delhi: Facing criticism and a wave of trip cancellations by Indian travellers, Turkey has launched a damage-control campaign after its open support for Pakistan during the recent conflict with India.

In a bid to stem the fallout, Turkey's Department of Tourism has issued a public appeal to Indian tourists, urging them to continue visiting the country and assuring them of safety and warm hospitality.

A social media post purportedly from Turkey’s tourism authority is now widely circulating, emphasising that Indian travellers are “welcomed and treated with the utmost courtesy across Turkey -- in hotels, restaurants, shops, and all tourist attractions -- just as they have always been.”

Distancing from the geopolitical tensions, the post says, “The vast majority of the local population is unaware of the conflict taking place between India and Pakistan, and it has no bearing on daily life or the tourism environment here.”

It further states that all travel operations remain unaffected and there are “no restrictions or safety issues impacting Indian guests.”

“We remain fully committed to ensuring your comfort, safety, and satisfaction throughout your stay in Turkiye,” it says, adding that Indian tourists with concerns are welcome to contact the department for clarification.

However, the message appears to have done little to pacify Indian sentiment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, in a strongly-worded post on X, responded: “No Turkiye, Indians won’t come spending money on tourism in a country that uses the same to arm Pakistan. Look for your tourists elsewhere, our money ain’t blood money.”

BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrashekhar, in a terse post, just said, “No, thank you,” accompanied by hashtags #BoycottTurkey and #SayNoToTurkey.

Veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi also weighed in, writing on X: “Frankly we don’t give a damn whether Turkey is safe or whether you welcome tourists. You must be mad if you think we want to visit a country whose naked military support for Pakistan and drones have spilled the blood of Indians. Invite Pakistani tourists instead.”

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, highlighted the economic contribution of Indian tourism to the region. “Indians gave Rs 4,000 crore plus to Turkey & Azerbaijan last year through tourism. Created jobs. Boosted their economy, hotels, weddings, and flights. Today, both stand with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack. Plenty of beautiful places in India & the world. Please skip these 2 places. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Indian travel agencies like EaseMyTrip and Cox & Kings have suspended all travel packages to both Turkey and Azerbaijan, citing these countries' alignment with Pakistan as the reason.