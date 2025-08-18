U.S. Adviser Criticizes India’s Russian Oil Purchases, Warns Of Strained Ties

New Delhi: White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil is helping fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine and must be stopped. He warned that New Delhi is “cozying up to both Russia and China,” which could affect its status as a strategic partner of the United States.

Writing in the Financial Times, Navarro stated: “If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the U.S., it needs to start acting like one.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs, however, has argued that the country is being unfairly targeted, pointing out that both the U.S. and European Union still trade with Russia.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s Russian oil imports. This raised the total tariffs on Indian products to 50 percent. Navarro accused India of acting as a “global clearinghouse for Russian oil,” saying the country converts embargoed crude into refined exports while supplying Moscow with much-needed dollars.

He further suggested it was risky for Washington to transfer advanced U.S. military technology to India given its closer engagement with both Russia and China.

Diplomatic activity in the region is intensifying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of August, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins a visit to India on August 18 for border talks.

Meanwhile, a planned visit by U.S. trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been cancelled, sources said. The move delays discussions on a possible trade deal and ends hopes of near-term relief from the additional U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

