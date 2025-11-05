Uber Driver By Night; Millionaire Businessman At Day -- Who Is This 86 Years Old Man? Find Out

Indian entrepreneur Nav Shah recently experienced an inspiring incident during an Uber ride in Fiji when he discovered that the Uber driver was a multimillionaire businessman with a company generating over 170 million in turnover. Despite running a flourishing enterprise, the man in his 80s drives an Uber to dedicate his earnings to sponsoring the education of girls in India.

The driver shared that the turnover of his business is $175 million. He revealed that he has been sponsoring the education of 24 girls every year for the past decade and that all the sponsorship fund comes from his earnings as an Uber driver.

The driver said that he has three daughters to whom he has given a good education and that they have done well. The achievement of his daughters motivated him to support other girls in achieving their dreams.

Sharing the details of his ventures, the elderly entrepreneur said that his family owns 13 jewellery shops, six restaurants, a local newspaper and four supermarkets. The driver said that his father started the business in 1929 with five pounds.

Shah uploaded the video along with a long caption. In the caption, Shah said that the driver told him to "Be positive, be happy and be truthful. That is all you need in life." The caption further read, "A man who is seen it all wealth, business, legacy still grounded in kindness and purpose. He reminded me that true success is not about how high you climb. It is about how many people you lift along the way. Keep building. Keep giving. Stay humble."

Netizens Reaction



The video quickly went viral with social media users praising the elderly Uber driver for his noble endeavours.

One user wrote, "He was my uber ride from the airport earlier this year, good man, great conversation, he even loaded and unloaded my suitcases, said women shouldn’t have to do it!"

Another user wrote, "What an absolute legend. The give back is massive."

One user commented, "Someday, I want to do this too — no matter how small."