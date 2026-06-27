Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Uber's Prabhjeet Singh to join OpenAI as Managing Director for India operations

Uber's Prabhjeet Singh to join OpenAI as Managing Director for India operations

According to the leading AI company, Singh will strengthen its leadership team as it expands its presence in one of its top priority markets.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Uber's Prabhjeet Singh to join OpenAI as Managing Director for India operations

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ketan Agarwal murder case: What was the cricket link between Siya and Chetan? Police reveals
Pune murder case4 min ago
2
antidumping9 min ago
3
FIFA WC 202613 min ago
4
India vs Ireland T20I series25 min ago
5
India vs Ireland 1st T20I36 min ago