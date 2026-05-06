UBS flags triple risk for India – Here are the three shocks that could hit the country’s growth

New Delhi: A latest report from global financial services firm UBS has raised concerns about India’s economic growth outlook. It points to a mix of external shocks and domestic pressures that could slow momentum in the coming years.

Cutting it by 50 basis points from its earlier estimate of 6.7 percent, the Switzerland-based company has trimmed India’s GDP growth forecast for FY27 to 6.2 percent. The revision comes at a time when international and domestic factors, from energy markets to agriculture and consumption patterns, are weighing on economic activity.

Oil shock takes centre stage

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A major concern highlighted in the report is the rising stress in global energy markets. The UBS connects this to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including military confrontation between the United States and Iran and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime chokepoint for international oil trade. The firm warns that sustained high oil prices could add further pressure to the economy.

Pushing energy markets into a tighter zone, crude prices recently moved close to $114 per barrel after reported attacks on a US warship by Iran. The report says that the impact is not limited to crude supply alone. It is also affecting refined fuel availability, shipping routes and industrial supply chains.

The UBS said that if Indian crude oil prices average around $100 per barrel, India’s real GDP growth in FY27 could settle at 6.2 percent. The larger concern, according to the report, is that energy shocks are feeding into multiple layers of the economy at once.

Monsoon uncertainty adds pressure

The second factor flagged is weather-related risk. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of below-normal rainfall in the 2026 monsoon season. The UBS says that this could affect rural demand and push food inflation higher.

The report also says that there is more than a 60 percent chance of El Niño conditions during the June to September period. This could affect farm output, rural wages and demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

Rural India plays a major role in consumption trends and contributes about 38 percent of total FMCG demand. Any slowdown in this segment could have a wider impact on overall domestic consumption.

Domestic demand faces headwinds

The third concern raised by the UBS relates to household consumption, which forms nearly 56 percent of India’s GDP. According to the report, rising inflation, weaker nominal income growth and soft employment conditions are weighing on spending patterns.

Fuel and transport expenses together account for nearly 15 to 16 percent of household budgets, making consumers sensitive to changes in energy prices. The UBS also expects further weakness in the Indian rupee (INR), projecting the USD/INR rate to reach 96 by the end of 2027.

Along with currency weakness, the report suggests that inflation concerns could force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider interest rate hikes if price pressures persist.

Early signs of slowdown

The UBS also points to early indicators of moderation in economic activity. It says that India’s growth momentum eased in March, with manufacturing activity weakening and core sector growth slowing.

The report also highlights supply-side issues, including LPG shortages and rationing, which have affected fertiliser production.

These factors together paint a picture of an economy dealing with multiple headwinds at once, ranging from international energy shocks and weather risks to domestic consumption and industrial slowdown.